Weren’t there reports that people on the Capitol grounds that day were buzzing about blanket pardons? https://t.co/4nybKbf9ow
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) February 2, 2022
One thought on “The don”
Monday evening Fascist Governor Ron DeSantis accused the Democrats of trying to “smear me as if I had something to do with neo-Nazis demonstrating on an Orlando overpass.”
Earlier that day DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw tweeted “Do we even know they’re Nazis?
Or is this a stunt like the “White Nationalists” who crashed the Youngkin (Virginia) rally in Charlottesville and turned out to be Dem staffers?”
Pushaw is a delusional ‘true-believer’ who’s embraced traitor Trumps Fascist, Big Lie ideology.
Which is why Pushaw gave cover to the NAZI anti-Semites in the tweet that she latter deleted.
Which state will go into the November election as the most Fascist state in America?
Will it be Florida or Texas or Virginia or some other Red state?