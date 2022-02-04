One thought on “Hmm

  1. Was Bezmenov a real turncoat or was he plant?

    Because Republicans are paranoid warmongers representing corporate America their solution for correcting most of our current problems is to halt the transition to renewable energy and instead drill thousands of new oil wells.

    Turning the US into fortress America as most Republicans and far too many Democrats want to do is delusional.
    In today’s world nobody is 100% self-sufficient and self-sustaining.
    Least of all the survivalist anti-vaxers.

    According to a very recent poll 80+% of Republicans do not trust the young while 80+% of Democrats do.

