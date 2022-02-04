ICYMI: The latest 4Q FEC filings reveal that Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has amassed $1.6 million in 2024 campaign contributions, primarily from larger, Conservative donors, and also has the backing of a prominent GOP donor who claims to control Manchin. https://t.co/JpxhsScW70
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 2, 2022
One thought on “This is my shocked face”
Instead of an “imminent invasion” Biden is now telling us that the Russians will “fake and film a cross border incident” and use it as justification for invading Ukraine.
What will Biden’s story be next week?
[On Aug 31, 1939, Hitler ordered the Geiwitz incident and started WWII.]
Biden’s poor showing in the polls is responsible for his saber rattling.
If a mistake or accident occurs in the midst of all of the current warmongering and results in the death of thousands of people, the fault dear Joe and Krysten is not in our stars but in you.
Because Manchin and Sinema decided to “kill” Biden’s Build Back Better bill and a Voting Rights bill (as their GOP doner’s demanded) Biden sank steeply in the polls.
Biden’s warmongering was predictable given the circumstances.