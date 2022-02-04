This is my shocked face

ICYMI: The latest 4Q FEC filings reveal that Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has amassed $1.6 million in 2024 campaign contributions, primarily from larger, Conservative donors, and also has the backing of a prominent GOP donor who claims to control Manchin. https://t.co/JpxhsScW70

— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 2, 2022