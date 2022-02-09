Bye, Felicia

This filing confirms that the North Carolina State Board of Elections is prepared to investigate Madison Cawthorn and remove him from the 2022 ballot if it concludes that he facilitated the Jan. 6 attack. It's a big deal.

Remember: The Jan. 6 committee probably can't force Cawthorn to testify because he is a sitting congressman—but the North Carolina State Board of Elections can compel him to testify about Jan. 6 in its investigation of his candidacy. https://t.co/av5oqUBEK9

— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) February 8, 2022