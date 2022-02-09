The invisible

~ susie

The same people who blubber over each and every wasted zygote are incredibly callous about saving the lives of the people who are already here! After all, if you have a pre-existing condition, aren’t you asking for it?

Published by susie

3 thoughts on “The invisible

  2. We need to get this correct, please change the dialogue to reflect reality: chronically ill and disabled people feel the exact same way — that they’re seen as disposable ” by Republicans.”

  3. Not just Republicans. I’ve heard far too many people say they don’t feel they should have to worry about high-risk people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.