The same people who blubber over each and every wasted zygote are incredibly callous about saving the lives of the people who are already here! After all, if you have a pre-existing condition, aren’t you asking for it?
Alice Wong is right and, she should say it. So many chronically ill and disabled people feel the exact same way — that we’re seen as “disposable.” This pandemic has been an especially brutal daily reminder of this lived reality. https://t.co/KlybenJ1b1
— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) February 8, 2022
3 thoughts on “The invisible”
Every civilized country on earth and some that are not so civilized has Medicare For All.
WTF?
We need to get this correct, please change the dialogue to reflect reality: chronically ill and disabled people feel the exact same way — that they’re seen as disposable ” by Republicans.”
Not just Republicans. I’ve heard far too many people say they don’t feel they should have to worry about high-risk people.