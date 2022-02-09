This guy’s from a district that’s so conservative, it makes Orange County look like Haight-Ashbury in the 60s. He doesn’t HAVE to lie to get reelected, is my point. But this is your modern Republican party:

Rep. Reschenthaler is pushing a hoax that #COVID19 was just a bystander in the deaths of many people with the disease.

The CDC forecasts deaths from all causes. Using pre-COVID data, they compared actual deaths to expected.

The excess is over 1 million.https://t.co/SOeUU3Ess5 pic.twitter.com/LuNAiW2IVt

— Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) February 8, 2022