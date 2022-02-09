This is just repulsive:
Numerous GOP candidates for Senate are not only campaigning on Trump's big lie. They're also going out of their way to emphasize invented vote fraud *in urban centers.*
I've documented a bunch of examples in this new piece:https://t.co/ssWORRoWfb
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 8, 2022
One thought on “Here we go again”
Fascist billionaire Peter Thiel who sits on the Meta (Facebook) Board of Directors is leaving the company to focus on helping to elect Trumps preferred congressional candidates.
Meta is corrupt and so are right wingers Zuckerberg and Thiel.