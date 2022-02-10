Devolution February 10, 2022February 9, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Make America Have Measles Again? Good lord. https://t.co/JU5H49YOU8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 9, 2022 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Devolution”
Is Hillary Clinton surprised that the Evangelical Christian Community in Kansas as well as in the broader US is opposed to all thing’s federal government?
She must be aware of the fact that Evangelical Christians consider her to be the devil and will never vote for her.
Of course, her mentorship of the dangerous and delusional warmonger Tony Blinken isn’t all that helpful to her with most Christian voters anyway.
But then, the Evangelical Christians in Kansas are a strange bunch to be sure.