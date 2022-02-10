One thought on “Snitches get stitches

  1. Trump needed a “few good men” to assist him in overthrowing the government and Ron DeSantis was one of them.
    In one of Florida’s newspapers today the headline reads “GOP [Trump] taking Florida where DeSantis wants it.”
    No to Critical Race Theory; no to immigration and sanctuary cities; no to abortion; yes to voter suppression; yes to book banning; and yes to a $6 million, 52-person goon squad to police elections.
    Everything that Trump has asked for.

    Others who assisted Trump in his attempted cop include Cawthorn, Perry, Taylor-Greene, Boebert, Brooks, Gohmert, Gaetz and 92 more.

    Seditionist insurrectionists all.

