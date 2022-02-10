A new GOP "snitch culture" is spreading.
* DeSantis just backed the Don't Say Gay measure. It includes rights of action against teachers
* A new bill in WV sets up a tip line to report teachings of CRT
Spreading fear and panic is the point.
Trump needed a “few good men” to assist him in overthrowing the government and Ron DeSantis was one of them.
In one of Florida’s newspapers today the headline reads “GOP [Trump] taking Florida where DeSantis wants it.”
No to Critical Race Theory; no to immigration and sanctuary cities; no to abortion; yes to voter suppression; yes to book banning; and yes to a $6 million, 52-person goon squad to police elections.
Everything that Trump has asked for.
Others who assisted Trump in his attempted cop include Cawthorn, Perry, Taylor-Greene, Boebert, Brooks, Gohmert, Gaetz and 92 more.
Seditionist insurrectionists all.