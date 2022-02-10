A new GOP "snitch culture" is spreading.

* DeSantis just backed the Don't Say Gay measure. It includes rights of action against teachers

* A new bill in WV sets up a tip line to report teachings of CRT

Spreading fear and panic is the point.

My latest:https://t.co/ahBgBDqImB

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 9, 2022