DISGUSTING: Former Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot and and seriously wounded 10 years ago. Her husband’s Republican US Senate opponent, @jim_lamon, just put out an ad in which he shoots Mark Kelly and other Democrat leaders. #AzSen pic.twitter.com/eoBIJH8ap0
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 10, 2022
The Democrats should run a candidate in all 100 US House districts whose seats are now being held by “seditionist insurrectionist” Trumpsters (Jim Lamon).
E.g., Cawthorn, Taylor Greene, Boebert, Perry, Jordon, Gohmert, Brooks, Gaetz and all the rest.