Dropping like flies

Several people I know (and relatives of people I know) have suddenly dropped dead in the past couple of months. The most recent one was my boss at my last office job. I hadn’t talked to him since I left (I did note some bonkers drawn-out drama he was having with a now-ex fiancé on Facebook), and it was a shocker because several months ago, he called out of the blue and invited me to stay with him at his mountain cabin. (Me, in actual nature? Like, away from restaurants? Have you met me?)

Plus, eww. But, you know, weird. And kind of sad. He must have been really lonely.

Another one was a long time friend who I hadn’t spoken to in a couple of years because she got mad at me for criticizing a guy she was dating. (Suffice it to say, his name recently showed up on one of the lists of fake electors.) So that was weird, too. Because I always assumed we’d catch up at some point, but she went to work one morning and just … dropped dead.

I guess I’m at that age. I would occasionally go with my mom and dad to their local diner, and as they passed the people they knew, they’d catch up on the latest deaths. They always seemed oddly cheerful about it, and one day I realized: They were just glad that they weren’t the ones voted off the island!

So that’s the name of the game we’re playing now: Survivor.