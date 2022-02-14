One thought on “What climate change?

  1. Banks are once again investing in new oil drilling after an 18-month hiatus.

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently ordered 165,000 new gas-guzzling mail trucks to add to the post office fleet at a cost of $11.3 billion.

    Why didn’t DeJoy order 165,000 electric vehicles?
    Why hasn’t congress acted to reverse DeJoy’s purchase?
    Why hasn’t Biden fired DeJoy?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.