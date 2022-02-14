Most Mega-Corporations’ Net-Zero Pledges Are Hollow, Report Finds … Empty Shells https://t.co/QM77WkGziK via @truthout
— Moomjy Neiman (@MoomjyN) February 13, 2022
One thought on “What climate change?”
Banks are once again investing in new oil drilling after an 18-month hiatus.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently ordered 165,000 new gas-guzzling mail trucks to add to the post office fleet at a cost of $11.3 billion.
Why didn’t DeJoy order 165,000 electric vehicles?
Why hasn’t congress acted to reverse DeJoy’s purchase?
Why hasn’t Biden fired DeJoy?