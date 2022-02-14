Scorch them

0 shares Share

Carole Cadwalladr probably knows more than anyone just how much Facebook and Cambridge Analytica has to do with Donald Trump’s 2016 “win.” Looks like they may finally get punished for at least some of what they do. And no, they haven’t learned their lesson:

This is long, complicated & involves lots of legalese but Facebook’s multi-year cover-up of its complicity in Cambridge Analytica scandal just seriously unravelled. Judge in US case is PISSED & is taking action… https://t.co/PC5MjHGC0C — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) February 11, 2022

holy $%&!, Judge has already said he thinks the partners at Gibson Dunn should also be sanctioned. "The plaintiffs should be rewarded all costs and plaintiffs fees on the discovery issues which Facebook has been stonewalling." /2 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) February 11, 2022

Judge just once again invited plaintiffs to file for sanctions and said if the plaintiffs choose not to also sanction the partners at their law firm then he'll want to know why not. /4 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) February 11, 2022

Judge told Solanki he has to attend all status conferences, he's required to attend all mediation sessions with Special Master, and to make a final decision on FB's behalf in all mediation sessions. If he needs to run anything up the flagpole then the flagpole needs to attend. /6 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) February 11, 2022