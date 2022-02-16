In a new interview, Trump says the targets of the Durham investigation are guilty of treason and should get the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/yJZGrGeE7d
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 15, 2022
One thought on “Just imagine his second term”
Durham’s targets are slimy, corrupt politicians, but the only real traitor here is Trump. He should be found guilty and sentenced to death.