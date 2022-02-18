It’s a family affair

BREAKING: A judge in New York ruled that Donald Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, can be deposed as part of a civil fraud investigation conducted by the New York Attorney General's office. https://t.co/GfnUbFfR5k

You may think "So what? Donald, ivanka, & jr. will just take the 5th 500 times" in their now required depositions in NY, but keep this in mind: in a civil case, which this is, taking the 5th CAN be "used against you" (adverse inference). This is a HUGE win. Act like a winner.

