Meet Pat King. Leader of the Canadian truckers freedom convoy. Since it isn’t really about vaccine mandates at all, here’s what it’s really about…again. https://t.co/ZZJkWnY2kL
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 17, 2022
Meet Pat King. Leader of the Canadian truckers freedom convoy. Since it isn’t really about vaccine mandates at all, here’s what it’s really about…again. https://t.co/ZZJkWnY2kL
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 17, 2022
2 thoughts on “Bloodlines”
Fascism is on the move around the globe.
The US and Canada have lots of neo-Nazis and White Supremacists and so do Poland and Hungary.
As a matter of fact, in both Hungary and Poland the Fascist have been elected to run the governments. Is that democracy. Hitler thought so.
But that doesn’t seem to matter much to Biden who just sold Poland’s authoritarian Fascists $6 billion in weapons to presumably fend of the “commie hoard.”
US arms manufactures were thrilled with the new profits that they’ll be raking in from Joe’s sale.
If Joe Biden allows the faux-Russia/Ukraine crises to escalate into a war the kills millions and collapses the world’s economy, then he’ll probably go down in history as one of the worst of the worst leaders that the planet has ever known.
OK that pasty, overweight imbecile thinks his bloodline is the most pure? Bwahahahahaha.