Time to make them hurt

Rick Wilson on Twitter:

1/ Putin’s show today — all the dog and pony, dog-whistle, golden-oldies from K-Tel’s Greatest Hits of the Soviet Era — is an invitation to the West to stand up, take action, and crush his global klept in a sweeping asymmetric tide of lawfare and financial actions.

2/ Putin and his cronies care about hard power and hard cash. Chaos and division here at home (looking at the vast right-wing media apparatus) are Putin strengths. Putin and his cronies care about hard power and hard cash. Chaos and division here at home (looking at the vast right-wing media apparatus) are Putin strengths. The same instinct that led the Russian klept to move their assets overseas…

3/ …to nations with the rule of law, economic stability, and better schools, shopping, restaurants, housing, and quality of life is also a massive strategic weakness for Putin now. …to nations with the rule of law, economic stability, and better schools, shopping, restaurants, housing, and quality of life is also a massive strategic weakness for Putin now. The West can and should make this hurt.

4/ I’m not kidding about seizing Russian yachts and private jets. I’m not kidding about tossing their kids out of U.S. universities. I’m not kidding when I say it’s time to turn Immigration on the Oligarch Girlriend-Industrial complex in Miami.