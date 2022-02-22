Rick Wilson on Twitter:
1/ Putin’s show today — all the dog and pony, dog-whistle, golden-oldies from K-Tel’s Greatest Hits of the Soviet Era — is an invitation to the West to stand up, take action, and crush his global klept in a sweeping asymmetric tide of lawfare and financial actions.
2/ Putin and his cronies care about hard power and hard cash. Chaos and division here at home (looking at the vast right-wing media apparatus) are Putin strengths.
The same instinct that led the Russian klept to move their assets overseas…
3/ …to nations with the rule of law, economic stability, and better schools, shopping, restaurants, housing, and quality of life is also a massive strategic weakness for Putin now.
The West can and should make this hurt.
4/ I’m not kidding about seizing Russian yachts and private jets. I’m not kidding about tossing their kids out of U.S. universities. I’m not kidding when I say it’s time to turn Immigration on the Oligarch Girlriend-Industrial complex in Miami.
5/ Do all the grown-ass adult FINCEN stuff and deal with SWIFT etc. Fine.
But spectacular, showy, visceral pain for the the oligarch class financial diaspora is a front in this war we can fight with low risk and low cost.
One thought on “Time to make them hurt”
If Putin and the corrupt oligarchs are the target, then the US will need the help of the Russian military.
How do you accomplish that, Rick?