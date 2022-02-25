A reminder: it’s the G7 because they booted Russia out of it, a decision Trump was pushing to reverse, because Putin badly desires the credibility of a major world power, rather than an oil kleptocracy. https://t.co/F1tPwk3brU
— NYC Weboy (aka Wesley) (@nycweboy) February 24, 2022
One thought on “Pressure”
If the Russian invasion of Ukraine has taught us anything it’s that the world is too dependent on fossil fuels and that NATO’s military budget “is too damn high.”
Biden and Congress need to cut US financial support to NATO by one-third and US military spending by at least 10% for 2022.
Congress should legislate a more rapid transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and infrastructure.