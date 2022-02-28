.@amnesty have examined the attack on the kindergarten in Okhtyrka and concur it was a cluster munition attack.https://t.co/rpoZ6LBg07
— Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) February 27, 2022
One thought on “War crimes”
Observations:
1. The American people know next to nothing about international affairs. (Media problem.)
2. The world needs to burn less oil and not more oil. (Germany laughably claims that nuclear power is “green.”
3. Sometimes Zelensky is funny, “I don’t need a ride,” and sometimes he’s a fool, “I need nukes and membership in the EU.”
4. Either Putin is following the Israel-Gaza playbook of doing maximum damage until world opinion closes the window or he’s badly miscalculated the outcome of his invasion of Ukraine.
5. If Biden didn’t want the Russia/Ukraine war, then why did he do everything in his power to make it happen?
6. If you want a Russian to emote then simply tell them that the Nazi menace is again on the march from the west to finish them off.
7. Just because you’re Jewish doesn’t mean that you can’t be a Nazi.
Hitler had plenty of “self-hating” Jews on his payroll. (Media problem.)
8. The US needs to spend less on the military and not more.
9. The longer Biden refuses to meet with Putin and Putin with Biden, the longer the Ukrainian people will suffer.
“War is over……If you want it.”