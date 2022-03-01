The latest WaP/ABC poll could almost have been a Republican “push poll,” with the pollster’s goal to encourage voting for toxic extremism in the name of restoring balance. https://t.co/6tK14TQRie
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) February 28, 2022
One thought on “Fixing the numbers”
In a new poll from Florida, 44% of voters support DeSantis and 41% support Trump. (The Fascists at CPAC favored Trump 59% to 28% for DeSantis.)
59% of Floridians approve of the job DeSantis is doing and
58% said that Joe Biden “probably won the 2020 election.”
Democrats Charlie Christ and Nikki Fried are running for governor against DeSantis.
DeSantis leads Christ by 21 percentage points and Fried by 23%.
Christ leads in the primary (closed) with 27% support to Fried’s 19%, although 54% of Democrats are undecided.
In the Senate race Republican Rubio has 46% support, Democrat Demmings 34% and 17% are undecided. (A bad sign for Rubio.)
36% of Floridians think that Joe Biden is doing a good job.