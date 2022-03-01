One thought on “No boundaries

  1. Petro Poroshenko a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch who lost his last election to Zelensky garnering only 24.5% of the vote was accused of treason in 2021.
    Yet Poroshenko, Vindman, Hill and others of their ilk get enormous airtime on the MSM to offer their half-baked ideas.

