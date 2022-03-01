Dispatches from the war

JUST IN: The Biden Administration is expelling 12 Russian diplomats for “engaging in espionage.” A Russian ambassador just called it “a hostile act” and Jen Psaki responded to the ambassador: “I think the hostile act is committing espionage activities on our own soil.”
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 28, 2022
BREAKING:
It’s official – 🇺🇦 Snake Island sailors are alive, Navy confirms.
They were taken prisoner by Russia.
— Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 28, 2022
U.S. shuts embassy in Belarus, OKs evacuation from embassy in Moscow https://t.co/iXDO0j7CpP pic.twitter.com/IeZv5G1Ysk
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 28, 2022
"The refugees that are flowing into this city look terrified because they've been through hell to get here… people are coming sometimes 600 miles… and then sometimes when they get here they're met with air raid sirens" – @CalNBC w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/kLsPWih1Zf
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) February 28, 2022
"This is my land. I will tear you apart with my teeth." https://t.co/ULn4vQ9sl6
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) February 28, 2022
Update: We’re supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition. This is in addition to our three previous shipments of military equipment – and it’s on top of the night vision goggles, body armour, gas masks, and helmets we announced yesterday.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2022
Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz — who's fighting in 5 days — has a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin … "F**k you, b*tch! I love my country. Don't touch Ukraine!" https://t.co/igQPlrWQ6z
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2022
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s extraordinary appeal for international volunteers to join the fight against the Russian invasion has reportedly generated thousands of expressions of interest from would-be foreign fighters. https://t.co/8ixerh2oaL
— VICE (@VICE) February 28, 2022
Pat Robertson came out of retirement to claim that Putin "is being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine in preparation for a massive End Times invasion of Israel. pic.twitter.com/Pmwybf57Ay
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 28, 2022
Whoa.
Ukrainians are uploading instructional TikTok videos to operate abandoned Russian military equipment.pic.twitter.com/E3JQuXe4vj
— ❤️🧡💛ᗰia💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) February 28, 2022
One thought on “Dispatches from the war”
Once Russia and the US begin to talk, and time is of the essence, each side needs to listen and if possible, act immediately to address the others concerns in a tangible and meaningful way.
NATO must become less threatening to the Russians and the Russians need to replace Putin with a much less corrupt and paranoid human being.
How about promoting a woman?
Surely the GRU and by extension the military must have an overly qualified woman in their ranks?
The US policy of “Communist containment” may have worked well for the past 75 years, but it will no longer work going forward.
Sorry Cold Warriors and the military industrial complex which you represent using the disguise of “protecting the Homeland,” your old road is rapidly aging.”
>China is asking for talks with Biden in order to “reinstate a reasonable and pragmatic” policy going forward.
Biden should immediately set those talks up.
>SS Blinken’s suggestion that a permanent member of the UN Security Council be kicked to the curb is ridiculous and so is Blinken.
>Putin wants Crimea to be recognized as part of Russia and he wants the Ukraine to be denazified in order to stop the war.
Putin knows that that’s a bridge too far, and just plain stupid, but you have to start somewhere.