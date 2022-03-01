Dispatches from the war

0 shares Share

JUST IN: The Biden Administration is expelling 12 Russian diplomats for “engaging in espionage.” A Russian ambassador just called it “a hostile act” and Jen Psaki responded to the ambassador: “I think the hostile act is committing espionage activities on our own soil.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 28, 2022

BREAKING:

It’s official – 🇺🇦 Snake Island sailors are alive, Navy confirms.

They were taken prisoner by Russia. — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 28, 2022

Your tweet was quoted in an article by thenewcivilrightsmovement https://t.co/IaNHMuRPFo — Recite Social (@ReciteSocial) February 28, 2022

U.S. shuts embassy in Belarus, OKs evacuation from embassy in Moscow https://t.co/iXDO0j7CpP pic.twitter.com/IeZv5G1Ysk — Reuters (@Reuters) February 28, 2022

"The refugees that are flowing into this city look terrified because they've been through hell to get here… people are coming sometimes 600 miles… and then sometimes when they get here they're met with air raid sirens" – @CalNBC w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/kLsPWih1Zf — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) February 28, 2022

"This is my land. I will tear you apart with my teeth." https://t.co/ULn4vQ9sl6 — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) February 28, 2022

Update: We’re supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition. This is in addition to our three previous shipments of military equipment – and it’s on top of the night vision goggles, body armour, gas masks, and helmets we announced yesterday. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2022

Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz — who's fighting in 5 days — has a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin … "F**k you, b*tch! I love my country. Don't touch Ukraine!" https://t.co/igQPlrWQ6z — TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2022

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s extraordinary appeal for international volunteers to join the fight against the Russian invasion has reportedly generated thousands of expressions of interest from would-be foreign fighters. https://t.co/8ixerh2oaL — VICE (@VICE) February 28, 2022

Pat Robertson came out of retirement to claim that Putin "is being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine in preparation for a massive End Times invasion of Israel. pic.twitter.com/Pmwybf57Ay — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 28, 2022