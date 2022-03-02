Exactly: "'Imagine they go to complain to Putin,” said a diplomat from a European country where several Russian oligarchs own large assets. "They say, ‘Can you please revise your policy? I lost $4bn of my $5bn’. Putin says, ‘Do you want to keep the $1bn?’”https://t.co/R73K7K6fv5
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 1, 2022
One thought on “Poor things”
Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan and chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau sent a letter to US Ambassador Tom Nides imploring the United Staes not to sanction billionaire Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich because cutting off Abramovich’s funding would do “great harm to Yad Vashem.”
There they go again.
Who TF side is Israel on?