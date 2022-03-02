Poor things

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Poor things

  1. Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan and chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau sent a letter to US Ambassador Tom Nides imploring the United Staes not to sanction billionaire Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich because cutting off Abramovich’s funding would do “great harm to Yad Vashem.”

    There they go again.
    Who TF side is Israel on?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.