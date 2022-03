In war, a lot of people are called “heroes” simply because they stumbled into a situation. This? This is a real hero:

His name was Vitaly Skakun. He was 25. To stop RU fascists, he blew up a bridge at the cost of his life. Today he was carried to grave in his hometown – and people stood on their knees. #StandWithUkraine #UkraineRussiaWar #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/sT9fn3qOAG

