Thousands of Berlin residents showed up at the central train station with sign boards offering refugees fleeing Ukraine a place to stay pic.twitter.com/5hM45PXOg4
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 3, 2022
Thousands of Berlin residents showed up at the central train station with sign boards offering refugees fleeing Ukraine a place to stay pic.twitter.com/5hM45PXOg4
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 3, 2022
One thought on “Hospitality”
Seeing all of this needless destruction might force one to conclude that the “Jewish Zelensky” (media moniker) lacks critical thinking skills.