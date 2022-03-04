And here it is

Terrifying Putin Phone Call Warns ‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ https://t.co/9QRyTN78zQ via @thedailybeast
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Plant spokesman says Russian troops have begun shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
The plant itself is the size of a city. Fires on the facility do not directly threaten the integrity of the reactor units. I'd be more concerned if safe control of the reactors was disrupted, or if the reactor units (internal) were on fire (unlikely given material composition).
BREAKING – Ukraine's FM confirms Zaporizhzhia fire:
"If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!" – Kuleba says
Depending on who you ask the US imports between 3% and 7% of its oil from Russia.
The warmongers want to stop importing Russian oil altogether.
Most of those voices come from oil producing states.
Embargoing Russian oil would be a great idea as long as we don’t make up the shortfall by increasing US oil production, but we all know that that is exactly what the (oil) warmongers want to do.
We need to end the oil wars by transitioning away from burning fossil fuels and to Green Energy. ASAP.
SS Blinken says some really crazy shit.
Yesterday SS Blinken said that the Russian attack on Ukraine was “unprovoked.”
Who provoked whom depends on your point of view.
Did Putin truly feel threatened by the relentless eastward expansion of a nuclear armed NATO?
Did the US and the West actually give two shits about Russian security concerns?
Joe Biden needs to call for and then promote an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine in order to stop the carnage and death.