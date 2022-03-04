And here it is

  1. Depending on who you ask the US imports between 3% and 7% of its oil from Russia.

    The warmongers want to stop importing Russian oil altogether.
    Most of those voices come from oil producing states.

    Embargoing Russian oil would be a great idea as long as we don’t make up the shortfall by increasing US oil production, but we all know that that is exactly what the (oil) warmongers want to do.

    We need to end the oil wars by transitioning away from burning fossil fuels and to Green Energy. ASAP.

    SS Blinken says some really crazy shit.
    Yesterday SS Blinken said that the Russian attack on Ukraine was “unprovoked.”
    Who provoked whom depends on your point of view.

    Did Putin truly feel threatened by the relentless eastward expansion of a nuclear armed NATO?

    Did the US and the West actually give two shits about Russian security concerns?

    Joe Biden needs to call for and then promote an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine in order to stop the carnage and death.

