Public service

This is great, because Bill Barr lies every time he opens his mouth and the regular media can’t keep up with it:

Today I’m using tiktok to explain to teens how Bill Barr lied to the news media by saying there was “no collusion” in the Mueller report and the media printed that lie in headlines without proper attribution pic.twitter.com/6T7zHXmOEb

— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) June 11, 2021