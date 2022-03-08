Public service

This is great, because Bill Barr lies every time he opens his mouth and the regular media can’t keep up with it:

  1. How many of the people Trump hired to run his administration were/are corrupt?

    Trump acts like a typical mafia boss and keeps himself far away from the action.
    The Justice Department should be using the RICO statutes to prosecute traitor Trump for his many, many common street crimes.

