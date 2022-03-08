Just In: SCOTUS has just REJECTED the efforts of Republicans in North Carolina & in Pennsylvania to block congressional redistricting plans that were ordered by their state courts. (Needless to say, the redistricting was made more favorable by and for Democrats.)
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) March 7, 2022
🚨BREAKING: US Supreme Court REJECTS Republican motion to stay North Carolina congressional map. Victory for voters of North Carolina and @RedistrictFdn!
Big congrats to the @EliasLawGroup legal team lead by the incomparable Abha Khanna.https://t.co/xJgaggIP4o
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 7, 2022
One thought on “Woo hoo”
Fascist Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh,
Sam Alito,
Clarence Thomas and
Neil Gorsuch should be impeached.
They are all a clear and present danger to our democratic-republic.