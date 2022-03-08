Republican missteps and intense infighting are threatening the party's path to a Senate majority. GOP candidates in battleground states are struggling to keep pace with Democratic fundraising, and recruiting failures have hurt GOP hopes in some states. https://t.co/Krs6K6a2PF
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 7, 2022
One thought on “Throw them an anvil”
The State of Florida is being run by lunatics and mad-men/women.
The #1 lunatic is Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. His hand-picked Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is #2.
Ladapo said yesterday that Florida “is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children.”
The DeSantis re-election campaign followed that up with “It’s curtain call for COVID theater.”
Florida the anti-vax state…….come on down and catch a dose.