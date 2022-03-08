One thought on “Throw them an anvil

  1. The State of Florida is being run by lunatics and mad-men/women.
    The #1 lunatic is Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. His hand-picked Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is #2.

    Ladapo said yesterday that Florida “is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children.”

    The DeSantis re-election campaign followed that up with “It’s curtain call for COVID theater.”

    Florida the anti-vax state…….come on down and catch a dose.

