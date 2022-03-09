“What is our one demand?” These people are protesting rules that no longer exist — but it feels like they do:
People's Convoy organizer Brian Brase told The Daily Beast following the presser today that the anti-vax mandate truckers plan to stick around the metro area for an indeterminate amount of time, potentially moving their camp closer to D.C. https://t.co/H7XWsEcV3i
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 8, 2022
One thought on “I keep thinking about Occupy Wall Street”
That’s an interesting observation considering that OWS had its genesis in Canada.
OWS was an anti-Fascist movement, and the truckers are a pro-Fascist movement.