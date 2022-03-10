Can’t the U.S. evacuate people via cargo planes, like they did in Afghanistan?
⚡️ Russian airstrike destroys maternity, children's hospital in Mariupol.
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are still adults and kids under the rubble. The number of victims is yet unknown, local authorities report.
Day 14 of Ukraine resistance. Russia is exacerbating humanitarianism catastrophe in Mariupol, small towns Bucha, Irpin near Kyiv. There's no electricity, heating, food and water. People melt snow to drink. Hospitals destroyed by airstrikes.The West still hesitates to provide jets
Watch this,world. Watch pregnant Ukrainian women with their faces covered in blood. Watch facilities for newborn babies destroyed. Watch dead bodies buried in a mass grave because of incessant bombardment of Mariupol. You enabled Putin for years,and it's the result
A sliver of sanity?
Democratic and Republican warmongers are now of tw0 minds on how to handle the Ukraine/Russia war going forward.
Hardliners like Vinman, Hill, Nuland, Elon Musk, etc., want to expand the war.
The others are opposed to stumbling into WW III with no-fly zones, MIG fighter jets from Poland, and American troops on the ground.
Zelensky has repeatedly called for negotiations with Putin, which he did again today, because he knows that the alternative is to watch as Ukraine turns into late 1944 Warsaw.
Hardline warmongers prefer to slowly bleed Russia in the same way that the people of Afghanistan did in the 1979-1989 war.
So far Biden has taken their advice.
The problem with that approach is that Putin will turn Ukraine into “desolation row” (bd) in the process.
Putin has no interest in repeating the Afghanistan/Russia War debacle.
Nor does he intend to occupy Ukraine or attack and occupy Poland or the Baltic states.
It’s long past time for Biden to take pity on the Ukrainian people and talk to Putin directly and publicly about establishing a country-wide ceasefire.