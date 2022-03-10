0 shares Share

Can’t the U.S. evacuate people via cargo planes, like they did in Afghanistan?

⚡️ Russian airstrike destroys maternity, children's hospital in Mariupol. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are still adults and kids under the rubble. The number of victims is yet unknown, local authorities report. Video: Mariupol City Council pic.twitter.com/dBGWRzEQrw — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 9, 2022

Day 14 of Ukraine resistance. Russia is exacerbating humanitarianism catastrophe in Mariupol, small towns Bucha, Irpin near Kyiv. There's no electricity, heating, food and water. People melt snow to drink. Hospitals destroyed by airstrikes.The West still hesitates to provide jets — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 9, 2022