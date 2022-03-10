Monstrous

~ susie

Can’t the U.S. evacuate people via cargo planes, like they did in Afghanistan?

Published by susie

One thought on “Monstrous

  1. A sliver of sanity?

    Democratic and Republican warmongers are now of tw0 minds on how to handle the Ukraine/Russia war going forward.

    Hardliners like Vinman, Hill, Nuland, Elon Musk, etc., want to expand the war.
    The others are opposed to stumbling into WW III with no-fly zones, MIG fighter jets from Poland, and American troops on the ground.

    Zelensky has repeatedly called for negotiations with Putin, which he did again today, because he knows that the alternative is to watch as Ukraine turns into late 1944 Warsaw.

    Hardline warmongers prefer to slowly bleed Russia in the same way that the people of Afghanistan did in the 1979-1989 war.
    So far Biden has taken their advice.

    The problem with that approach is that Putin will turn Ukraine into “desolation row” (bd) in the process.
    Putin has no interest in repeating the Afghanistan/Russia War debacle.
    Nor does he intend to occupy Ukraine or attack and occupy Poland or the Baltic states.

    It’s long past time for Biden to take pity on the Ukrainian people and talk to Putin directly and publicly about establishing a country-wide ceasefire.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.