I guess after a while, Fox TV bobbleheads can’t keep their own lies straight:
@SandraSmithFox https://t.co/EmuisIXWQu
How a Russian Steel Oligarch and Putin Ally Is Profiting from the …
— Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) March 9, 2022
One thought on “‘Debatable’”
It’s pretty easy these days to identify which politicians are receiving money from the fossil fuel industry to lobby on their behalf and which politicians are not.
Rubio also told a pack of lies yesterday about Maduro and Venezuela as well.
Speaking about corrupt politicians, a bipartisan group of Congressional leaders agreed to a $1.5 trillion spending bill yesterday.
$730 billion will be spent on domestic programs, a 6.7% increase over 2021 and
$782 billion on the military, a 5.6% increase over 2021.
The bill is expected to pass both houses of Congress and be on the President’s desk by next weekend.
Once the US begins spending more on domestic programs than it does on the military the countries priorities will be in the correct order.