Oh sure, Russian propaganda doesn’t work

Americans are far too complacent in their opinions about political propaganda, especially regarding the 2016 election here. But it’s the same characters! Corrupt media, Russian talking points, social media swarms. I still run into people who insist it had no effect whatsoever in 2016 and it’s all I can do not to slap them:

The Daily Telegraph are always saying how important liberty is. Until recently the Telegraph were taking £500k pa from Russian state-run agency RIA Novosti to print pro-Kremlin propaganda in their 'Russia beyond the Headlines' for the best part of a decade. Via #PrivateEye pic.twitter.com/7VntkrFA4h — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) March 12, 2022

Here it is. This is the clip from yesterday's @CNN interview where I'm asked – for first time ever – about Brexit-Trump-Russia. "These vital questions of national security have been interpreted as about politics. And it's not about politics. It's about power. And about Putin." pic.twitter.com/tGhmeLoDqo — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 12, 2022

Sound familiar?

A full, detailed & independent inquiry is required into the #Tory Party relationship with Russia – funding, visas, Brexit, sanctions & freezing of assets. Why is there so much engagement with Russia at the highest levels in the Party? @JolyonMaugham @carolecadwalla https://t.co/DB8iW7X9W0 — Martin Oxley #Europe: peace, freedom & prosperity (@martin_oxley) March 13, 2022