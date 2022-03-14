R.I.P. William Hurt

0 shares Share

As far as I know, he stopped drinking many years ago and I haven’t heard any abuse stories since. All things being equal, people who change deserve second chances.

Jesus. This man, who I did not know but whose work I always admired, grabbed me at the Emmys the year after my father died and talked to me for 15 minutes about him and the importance of recognizing fatherhood in this life. I am still moved. #RIP https://t.co/EaHWHj2rxO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 13, 2022

Adios, William Hurt. Few actors were as subtle, sexy, and seething as he was in his early career. Body Heat was mind-blowingly great, and even in his later roles, like in History of Violence and a great appearance on Mythic Quest, he was masterful. Damn. One of my favorites. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 13, 2022