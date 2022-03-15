Bravery (update)

0 shares Share

Absolutely astonishing. During Russian Channel 1’s evening news broadcast, a woman ran onto the set with a sign: “No war…Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.” pic.twitter.com/wBdFGtzTsg — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 14, 2022

Marina recorded this video before interrupting Channel One's live broadcast. I translated it for you (thread): “What is currently happening in Ukraine is a crime. Russia is a country-aggressor.” /1pic.twitter.com/I0Z7b2mjbx — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 14, 2022

“All responsibility for this aggression lies on the conscience of one person: Vladimir Putin. My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian. They were never enemies.” /2

“This necklace around my neck signifies that Russia should immediately stop this fratricidal war and our brotherly nations can make peace with each other.” /3

“Unfortunately, for the last several years I worked at Channel One, promoting Kremlin propaganda and for that I am very ashamed right now.” /4

“I am ashamed that I allowed lies to be told from TV screens, that I allowed Russian people to be zombified. We stayed quiet when all of this was just getting started in 2014.” /5

“We didn’t come out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We continued to quietly watch this inhumane regime.” /6

“Now the whole world turned away from us. Ten generations of our descendants won’t be able to wash away the shame of this fratricidal war.” /7

The woman who protested on Kremlin TV has been arrested and her lawyers can't find her. https://t.co/tge5bFOQ26 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 15, 2022