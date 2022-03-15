Absolutely astonishing. During Russian Channel 1’s evening news broadcast, a woman ran onto the set with a sign: “No war…Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.” pic.twitter.com/wBdFGtzTsg
— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 14, 2022
Marina recorded this video before interrupting Channel One's live broadcast. I translated it for you (thread):
“What is currently happening in Ukraine is a crime. Russia is a country-aggressor.” /1pic.twitter.com/I0Z7b2mjbx
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 14, 2022
“All responsibility for this aggression lies on the conscience of one person: Vladimir Putin. My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian. They were never enemies.” /2
“This necklace around my neck signifies that Russia should immediately stop this fratricidal war and our brotherly nations can make peace with each other.” /3
“Unfortunately, for the last several years I worked at Channel One, promoting Kremlin propaganda and for that I am very ashamed right now.” /4
“I am ashamed that I allowed lies to be told from TV screens, that I allowed Russian people to be zombified. We stayed quiet when all of this was just getting started in 2014.” /5
“We didn’t come out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We continued to quietly watch this inhumane regime.” /6
“Now the whole world turned away from us. Ten generations of our descendants won’t be able to wash away the shame of this fratricidal war.” /7
The woman who protested on Kremlin TV has been arrested and her lawyers can't find her. https://t.co/tge5bFOQ26
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 15, 2022
A Moscow court fined Marina #Ovsyannikova, who burst onto primetime Russian news last night with an anti-war poster, 30,000 rubles. @bazabazon pic.twitter.com/OlomLlLITB
— Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) March 15, 2022
One thought on “Bravery (update)”
Where are the brave anti-war demonstrators in the US?
Nina Khrushcheva the great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev and a professor at New York’s New School had some interesting things to say about Russia, Ukraine, Putin and a new cold war the other day.
But these few sentences stood out.
“My country (Russia) just killed itself,” she said, “and the US got their enemy back.”
“Russia has no excuse. But for America, it’s a field day. America is back on a white horse saving a ‘white’ country in the middle of Europe against the horrible Russian Bear.”