0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

These two young people, Avi Schiffmann and Marco Burstein, students at Harvard, in just three days have developed and launched the website Ukraine Take Shelter, a website in 12 languages where Ukrainian refugees fleeing war can immediately find hosts with free rooms, apartments unused in resorts, big or small cities or school dorms.

Pass this information to other Ukrainians, who are now in European countries and not only, but also to those who would like to be a host to these people in need.