During this inspiring moment it would have been cool to have a show of hands of everyone who voted to acquit/defend President Trump after he tried to blackmail President Zelensky into sabotaging the 2020 US Presidential election. pic.twitter.com/WggmR4MF5e
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 16, 2022
The message is, Mitch should have urged his caucus to impeach Trump for holding Zelenskyy's aid hostage. https://t.co/6BlGAkxIxz
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 16, 2022
One thought on “I was thinking the same thing”
The Republican Party stands for only one thing and that’s “the greenbacks.”
The party is made up of corrupt, warmongering malcontents who would sell all of us down the river for “a dollar and a dime.”
But let’s not forget about the misery and death that the people of Yemen have suffered over the past 7 years.
Yemen is one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
150,000 people have died since 2015 when the civil war began.