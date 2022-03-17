Why he and Trump were soul mates

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Why he and Trump were soul mates

  1. The Fascists on FOX and other media outlets are purposely and with malice and aforethought trying to hang the Hitler tag around Putin’s neck for his crazy talk about “traitors” and “cleansing (his) nation of undesirables.”

    Putin is talking about what he wants to do in his own country to his own countrymen and women.
    Hitler picked a single group of people, Jews, to criminalize and murder all over Europe.

    If the Russian people allow Putin to get away with his purge inside Russia, then that’s on them and not on the rest of us.
    A policy whose stated goal was to kill all the Jews in the world is a problem that the entire world needed to deal with.

    Putin is not Hitlerian, but he is a murdering psychopath.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.