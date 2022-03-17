Ominous words from Putin about a “natural and necessary cleansing of the nation” to “spit out like flies” all representatives of a fifth column and “traitors” who do not back the Kremlin line. No wonder thousands are leaving the country in fear. pic.twitter.com/66LGpo12p3
— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 16, 2022
I have translated and added subtitles to the latest video speech by Vladimir Putin from two hours ago. Please don’t let it go in vain – I want everyone to see what a speech of true fascism looks like.
No further comment needed, it’s all here, in his speech pic.twitter.com/QEzsG9BODX
— Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍🇺🇦✡️ (@just_whatever) March 16, 2022
One thought on “Why he and Trump were soul mates”
The Fascists on FOX and other media outlets are purposely and with malice and aforethought trying to hang the Hitler tag around Putin’s neck for his crazy talk about “traitors” and “cleansing (his) nation of undesirables.”
Putin is talking about what he wants to do in his own country to his own countrymen and women.
Hitler picked a single group of people, Jews, to criminalize and murder all over Europe.
If the Russian people allow Putin to get away with his purge inside Russia, then that’s on them and not on the rest of us.
A policy whose stated goal was to kill all the Jews in the world is a problem that the entire world needed to deal with.
Putin is not Hitlerian, but he is a murdering psychopath.