Kevin McCarthy says Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff will be removed from House Intelligence Committee if GOP wins majority in midterms https://t.co/ELJLUUpxj7
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 20, 2022
One thought on “Of course”
Just one more reason to vote every Republican out of office.