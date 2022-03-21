Rent-Control Measures Are Back as Home Rents Reach New Highs https://t.co/YbUAPFFcw9
One thought on “The rents are too damn high”
According to real estate analysts only the top 20% of income earners will be able to afford a single-family home in 20-years.
That’s because large, well-financed real estate investment companies are buying up previously owned or spec homes, as well as whole tracts of new homes under construction.
All of this property will be rented out and not sold.
These are strategic purchases which allow the companies to control the price of rent and the value of real estate in any given area and region.
So much for the American Dream of home ownership and individual wealth building.