Marsha, Marsha, Marsha

I’m tired of holding my tongue about this f*cking c*nt.. Marsha Blackburn is exactly the kind of female Republican politician who got her job because she was “mentored” by older male Republicans (and if you think that kind of mentorship didn’t involve wearing kneepads, well, you’re a little naive).

Oh yeah, that pesky 9th Amendment!

 

 

  1. In the mold of Anita Bryant and Phyllis Schlafly.
    Marsha Blackburn has zero live brain cells.

