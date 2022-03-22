Marsha, Marsha, Marsha

0 shares Share

I’m tired of holding my tongue about this f*cking c*nt.. Marsha Blackburn is exactly the kind of female Republican politician who got her job because she was “mentored” by older male Republicans (and if you think that kind of mentorship didn’t involve wearing kneepads, well, you’re a little naive).

Dear God https://t.co/R9ttsyASa4

Blackburn denounces Supreme Court contraception ruling from 1965 — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) March 21, 2022

JUST IN: Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) just attacked Ketanji Brown Jackson by suggesting she supports Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), which outlawed prosecuting married couples for using contraception. It is the basis for the right to privacy & led to Roe v. Wade and marriage equality. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 21, 2022

Oh yeah, that pesky 9th Amendment!

Judge Jackson listens on as Marsha Blackburn questions whether the Supreme Court nominee has a “hidden agenda” pic.twitter.com/SXMeJfossC — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 21, 2022