We need to talk about the repulsive attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson and how they are based on white supremacist conspiracy theories and intended to preserve domination by evangelical white men.
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 22, 2022
One thought on “Pandering to the Qnuts”
White Evangelical Christians are leading this country to rack and ruin.
More so even then the warmongers.
As an aside and for what it’s worth, a recent poll found the following results when Americans were asked who the least and most credible news personalities were.
Among the least credible were Sean Hannity, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Miki Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.
Among the most credible were Carson Daley, Erin Burnett, Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper and Andrea Mitchell.