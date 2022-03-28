Here it is — Chris Wallace's "first extensive interview" about his decision to leave Fox and join CNN+ — @grynbaum has the story https://t.co/o3Rnznhfhk
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 27, 2022
Here it is — Chris Wallace's "first extensive interview" about his decision to leave Fox and join CNN+ — @grynbaum has the story https://t.co/o3Rnznhfhk
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 27, 2022
One thought on “Bridge too far”
FOX, OAN and Newsmax are the Republican Party’s propaganda outlets and have no credibility among critical thinkers.
Then there are CNN and MSNBC who are constantly pushing to widen the war in Ukraine using emotional triggers rather than facts and history.
Every on-air personality at CNN is a warmonger.
The biggest cheerleaders for a larger, more violent and deadly war in Ukraine are Joe Scarborough and Ali Velshi.
These two men are warmongering scum.