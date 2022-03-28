How Joe Manchin Aided Coal, and Earned Millions https://t.co/CXhta7RokZ
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 28, 2022
One thought on “King of Coal”
The good news is that there are fewer unemployed Americans than at any time since 1969.
The other (good) news is that inflation persists because the price of oil is at record levels.
Russian oil sales have plummeted by 20% in the past 30 days and that gap isn’t being made up, so that shortage is driving the price of a barrel of oil up.
The planet needs to stop burning fossil fuels and convert to renewable energy sources pronto.
Of course, coal merchant Joe Manchin is fighting very hard to see that that conversion never takes place.
“Relax, we are programmed to receive, so you can never leave.”