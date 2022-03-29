The alleged felon and his friends

And if Trump committed felony obstruction of Congress let’s bring to justice those GOP members of Congress who were accomplices to that obstruction! https://t.co/jjjpb8AXFg
— Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 28, 2022
This is a quote from U.S. Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig— who Ted Cruz once said was “like a father to me.”
Cruz absolutely needs to be subpoenaed. https://t.co/GXyGxlSS1E pic.twitter.com/P0zx3BVgjS
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 28, 2022
An example of what’s being released to #J6: A draft memo written for Rudy Giuliani. “Because the memo likely furthered the crimes of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, it is subject to the crime-fraud exception…” pic.twitter.com/jyeemn6Jou
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) March 28, 2022
On August 19, I told the TV lawyers to stop thinking about incitement for Trump, bc DOJ was setting up an obstruction charge for him. Everyone told me I wasn't a former prosecutor so I didn't know what I was talking about.https://t.co/bD1k8Kx3BW
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 28, 2022