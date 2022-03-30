How this happened is actually a YUGE story–and probably necessary to understand what's going on with Bannon and the others.
And probably affects the others. https://t.co/PybVJB5CTl
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 29, 2022
One thought on “Good”
For the most part the House Coup Committee has done a credible job.
That can’t be said for Merrick Garland and his Justice Department who have earned a failing grade for their lack of action.
The Coup Committee has already sent Garland and the Justice Department several names of individuals who they’ve found to be in contempt of Congress.
To date the only individual that Garland has charged is Steve Bannon.
That’s unacceptable.
Additionally, there is zero indication that Garland’s Justice Department is actively investigating any of the criminality including sedition and treason that the Coup Committee has already uncovered and made public.
Garland’s lack of urgency and interest in prosecuting the coup plotters and the participants (many of them House members and Senators) is a dark, black mark against him.
At this point in our history “we the people” can’t afford to have a conservative, obstructionist in charge of the Department of Justice.
As the war in Ukraine goes on Biden’s poll numbers continue to slip.
Call for a ceasefire Joe.