When a news organization spends a lot of money investigating something, and working from a conclusion that doesn’t fit their findings, they roll with it anyway. Sleazy business deals from someone who’s not working for the government is not new. Remember Billy Carter? He took every offer anyone made. Or Roger Clinton:
A Post review of Hunter Biden’s deals with a Chinese energy company confirms key details and offers new documentation https://t.co/bJI401clhJ
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 30, 2022
One thought on “An example”
Hunter Biden is/was a corrupt sleazeball and drunk.
Let’s hope that none of his ill-gotten millions were passed on to his father.