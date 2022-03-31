An example

~ susie

When a news organization spends a lot of money investigating something, and working from a conclusion that doesn’t fit their findings, they roll with it anyway. Sleazy business deals from someone who’s not working for the government is not new. Remember Billy Carter? He took every offer anyone made. Or Roger Clinton:

Published by susie

One thought on “An example

  1. Hunter Biden is/was a corrupt sleazeball and drunk.

    Let’s hope that none of his ill-gotten millions were passed on to his father.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.