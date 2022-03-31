FBI: Unidentified hackers tried to breach the email accounts of election officials in nine states last October in an apparent "coordinated effort" to target election officials.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2022
One thought on “I wonder who did that?”
It’s just one of those mysteries we’ll never be able to answer, like “Who keeps gassing Bashar al-Assad’s enemies?” or “Who keeps poisoning Vladimir Putin’s critics?”
Some things are just beyond our understanding.