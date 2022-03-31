Some things never change

Rape has always happened in wars, but the Russian army treats it as normal:
Another horrific story. About a woman & her son Danya (6) in #Mariupol. Husband got “arrested” by #RussianArmy. She got raped for days. Danya was in the room. She didn’t survive. Danya stopped talking. Boy’s in a #Kyiv hospital now.#RussianWarCrimes #StandWithUkraine
— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) March 30, 2022
Reports coming out that Russians rape children.Maybe I’m naïve, never thought it’s a possibility. In an intercepted Russian call a case is described when 3 soldiers raped a 14 year old & her mom.A volunteer from Bucha describes cases of 13 & 12 y.o.girls whose parents were killed
— Olena Tregub (@OTregub) March 30, 2022