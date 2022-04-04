One thought on “We knew this

  1. “What if FOX news viewers watched CNN instead?

    For the most part they would come away with the same point of view that they now hold because what CNN presents is the same sort of warmongering propaganda and Capitalist nonsense that FOX presents.
    MSNBC is at times even worse than FOX in its presentation of propaganda.
    Especially its coverage of the war in Ukraine.

    The MSM is shooting for the emotional heart tug rather than presenting the actual facts of the war in Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.