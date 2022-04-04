We look forward to hearing comments on our working paper.
We are grateful to @mattyglesias for his coverage of it today: https://t.co/IxayErfg9X
to everyone who has given us comments
and to @david_yang @HuntAllcott & Matt Gentzkow for key papers that inspired ours.
END 🧵
— David Broockman (@dbroockman) April 3, 2022
One thought on “We knew this”
“What if FOX news viewers watched CNN instead?
For the most part they would come away with the same point of view that they now hold because what CNN presents is the same sort of warmongering propaganda and Capitalist nonsense that FOX presents.
MSNBC is at times even worse than FOX in its presentation of propaganda.
Especially its coverage of the war in Ukraine.
The MSM is shooting for the emotional heart tug rather than presenting the actual facts of the war in Ukraine.